JITRA, Oct 1 — The son of Sabari Baharom, a retired Felcra officer suspected of being murdered and thrown into the Sungai Padang Terap near here, admitted to knowing one of the suspects involved in the case.

Describing the act as profoundly cruel, Muhammad Amir Hakimi Sabari, 25, stated that he was acquainted with one of the suspects, a contractor who had worked on a neighbour’s house in front of his father’s home for the past five months.

“I know the person, and what he did was extremely outrageous and cruel,” he told reporters here yesterday.

Muhammad Amir Hakimi was at the scene of the incident in Sungai Padang Terap to receive updates from the police regarding the search operation for his father’s body.

He said that his father would often encounter one of the suspects while passing by the house under construction, where they would exchange greetings and have brief chats.

“The suspect is not from this village; he is an outsider, and my father was always good to him,” he said.

Muhammad Amir Hakimi, the youngest of three siblings, shared that upon receiving updates from the police about the case, he and his family were really upset and hoped they would find his father’s body soon.

“We will keep performing solat hajat until my father’s body is found. I hope those involved in the search will find a way to locate my father, especially with the current flood conditions,” he added.

Earlier, Kedah police chief Datuk Fisol Salleh confirmed that Sabari, 62, had been thrown into the river with his hands tied and mouth sealed with adhesive tape by two suspects. However, the body of the victim, who had been reported missing since September 4, has not yet been found.

The information was obtained following the arrest of two local male suspects, aged 26 and 38, last Friday. — Bernama