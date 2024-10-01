PUTRAJAYA, Oct 1 — Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov called on Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday.

The mixed martial arts (MMA) legend arrived at Seri Perdana here, the Prime Minister’s official residence, at 6.30 pm.

They had a nearly hour-long meeting which touched on various issues, including Islamic affairs, development of

In a statement following the meeting, Anwar highlighted that all three figures are exemplary sources of inspiration in their respective fields, without neglecting aspects of compassion and mercy.

“I see the importance of personalities like Khabib, Khaled, and Yazan being an inspiration, showing that a good Muslim not only excels professionally but also embodies values of compassion and mercy, especially when confronting Islamophobia,” Anwar said.

Earlier, Anwar joined the guests for the Maghrib prayer.

The 36-year-old Khabib, who holds an undefeated UFC lightweight record of 29-0, retired in 2021 and was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2022.

The Dagestani-born athlete came to Malaysia to participate in the ‘Khabib Nurmagomedov Live in Malaysia 2024’ programme, which took place in the federal capital yesterday.

In 2020, Khabib announced his retirement after his fight against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. — Bernama