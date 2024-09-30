SIBU, Sept 30 — Sibu Hospital continues to be affected by condensation issues with the latest incident at the ground floor of the hospital.

Water could be seen dripping from the ceiling onto the walkway sandwiched between the maternity ward and operating theatre.

Several pails were placed on the floor to collect the water dripping from the ceiling, while ‘Cleaning in Progress’ signages were placed around the area to inform visitors. Mould had also been spotted growing on certain parts of the affected ceiling.

A visitor, who spoke to The Borneo Post on condition of anonymity, voiced concern of people tripping and falling due to the wet floor.

“While there are signs to warn visitors, I don’t think that is the solution. People may trip and fall if they aren’t careful, which could result in injuries.

“I hope the hospital management can rectify the matter as soon as possible to avoid any untoward incidents,” he said.

Mould can be seen growing on certain parts of the ceiling. — The Borneo Post pic

Recently, it was reported the paediatric ward, female surgical ward and female orthopaedic ward also suffered from condensation issues.

The condensation issues were first highlighted on November 12, 2023 by a concerned individual, who spotted a section of the ceiling in the paediatric ward had water dripping from it and mould was growing on certain parts of the ceiling.

On November 14 last year, Deputy Health Minister Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni during a visit to the hospital said the federal government had approved RM2 million to fix the affected ceilings.

On May 28 this year, Sibu Hospital visitors’ board chairman Michael Lee told The Borneo Post that Sibu Hospital was awaiting the execution order to start repairs on the ceiling of the paediatric ward to fix the condensation issue. — The Borneo Post