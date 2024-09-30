KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — The police has detained three teenage boys, aged 12 to 14, for allegedly sexual assault on a 12-year-old girl on a farm in Sabah.

Tawau OCPD Supt Champin Piuh said the teenagers allegedly committed the offence around 9pm on Thursday (September 26), according to a report by The Star.

The girl’s mother discovered the alleged assault and lodged a police report on Friday.

“The three boys were picked up at 5.40pm the same day,” Champin said in a statement today, adding that the remand order for the suspects had been obtained and they will be detained until October 2.

According to Champin, two of the suspects had birth certificates, while another teenage boy and the victim had no documents, and none of them attended school.

“This case is being investigated for sexual offences against children and the Immigrations Act,” he added.

* If you are experiencing sexual violence, the following hotlines offer free and confidential support: Talian Kasih at 15999 or WhatsApp 019-2615999 (24/7); All Women’s Action Society at 016-2374221 / 016-2284221 (9.30am-5.30pm); and Women’s Aid Organisation (WAO) at 03-30008858 or SMS/WhatsApp TINA 018-9888058 (24/7)



** If you suspect child abuse, call the following hotlines for free and confidential support: Talian Kasih at 15999 or WhatsApp 019-2615999 (24/7); Talian BuddyBear at 1800-18-2327(BEAR) (noon-midnight daily); and One Crisis Centre (24/7) Wilayah Persekutuan at 03-26155555 (Kuala Lumpur General Hospital), 03-61454333 (Sungai Buloh Hospital) or 03-83124200 (Putrajaya Hospital).



