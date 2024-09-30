KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — The Malaysian Aviation Commission (MAVCOM) received 2,083 complaints in the first half of 2024 (1H2024), a 32 per cent decrease from 3,063 complaints in the same period last year.

In a statement today, MAVCOM said its bi-annual Consumer Report for 1H2024 showed that 98 per cent (2,038) of complaints were related to airlines, while the remaining two per cent (45) concerned airport services.

Among airlines, Firefly had the highest number of complaints per one million passengers, registering 166 complaints, followed by Batik Air (139) and AirAsia X (127).

“The top three categories of complaints were flight cancellations, mishandled baggage and flight delays, which together accounted for 42 per cent of the total,” it said.

It noted that Malaysia Airlines, MASwings and Firefly each achieved a resolution rate of over 90 per cent within 30 days.

For airport-related complaints, 89 per cent were resolved within the same period.

MAVCOM resolved and closed 97 per cent (2,028) of the complaints received in 1H2024, with 45 per cent resolved in favour of consumers, often leading to airlines reversing initial decisions to provide more equitable outcomes.

However, MAVCOM said 579 complaints were deemed unactionable due to incomplete documentation or issues beyond the commission’s jurisdiction.

MAVCOM executive chairman Datuk Seri Saripuddin Kasim said the report comes at a crucial time as air travel demand continues to rise, presenting both opportunities and challenges for the aviation sector.

He said this development aligns with recent enhancements to the Malaysian Aviation Consumer Protection Code 2016 (MACPC), which offers increased protection for consumers during air travel.

“We stress the importance of the industry prioritising consumer concerns and strongly recommend utilising the insights within the report as a valuable resource.

“The commission is committed to closely monitoring and assessing the industry’s performance to uphold high standards of service and consumer protection,” he added. — Bernama