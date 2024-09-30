PUTRAJAYA, Sept 30 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today emphasised the need for immediate enhanced monitoring of issues related to violence and the perpetrators in the country at various levels.

He said that early monitoring could be implemented at schools, within political spheres, or certain groups to prevent incidents of violence.

“I raised the issue of purveyors of violence and terror, which we must monitor from now.

“Whether through schools, politics, departments, or certain groups, it must be monitored. If not, we will be caught off guard by violent acts, as we have seen happening in many places around the world,” he said.

He said this when launching the Malaysia Action Plan on Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism (MYPCVE) here today.

MyPCVE was developed to coordinate efforts to address the threat of extremist ideologies and violence, based on four pillars — prevention, enforcement, rehabilitation, and strengthening.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, stressed that the government’s main focus is to ensure the highest level of national security, and that the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), through its Special Branch, has extensive experience in addressing these matters.

“PDRM, including its Special Branch which I am well familiar with, has the capability... in our discussions, I monitor and believe that this area, including counter-terrorism, needs to be further strengthened.

“I am aware we will be criticised, but we have no partisan political agenda — our current agenda is safety and security,” he said.

He also warned that the government will not compromise with destructive elements or extremists that could jeopardise the nation’s peace and security.

“There are issues that we cannot take lightly, such as terrorism, which in Malaysia is more complex. It encompasses religious, racial and criminal extremism.

“If we allow these problems to grow unchecked, they will become more complicated,” he said.

While the government respects and upholds democracy and freedom, Anwar reminded that all parties must adhere to established rules and regulations.

“There are rules, conditions, or laws that must be enforced strictly so that the entire nation is not destroyed. We know it is easier to destroy than to build,” he said.

In efforts to develop the country in various aspects, Anwar said that his Cabinet pays special attention to issues of national defence and security.

“Even though we are busy discussing other matters, whenever we talk about defence or security, the Cabinet gives special focus to those issues,” he added. — Bernama