KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — A factory worker pleaded guilty in the High Court here today to three charges of possessing items related to the Daesh terrorist group as well as giving support to the group, four months ago.

Suhaini Sarwan, 46, made the confession after the charges were read out before Judge Datuk Noorin Badaruddin.

The court fixed Oct 16 for judgement to give time for the defence to submit an appeal.

According to the first charge, the woman was charged with having items related to the Daesh terrorist group and terrorist behaviour on two mobile phones in the Kempas Industrial Estate, Johor Bahru, on May 30 at 1.15 pm.

The charge was framed in accordance with paragraph 130JB(1)(a) of the Penal Code and can be punished under Section 130JB (1) of the same code which carries a maximum prison sentence of seven years or a fine and confiscation of property used or intended to be used to commit the offence, if convicted.

For the second and third charges, the accused was charged with giving support to Daesh using the social media application, Facebook under the name ‘Suhaini Sarwan’ and ‘Enma Kenma’, at the Special Branch Counter-Terrorism Division (E8), Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) headquarters, Bukit Aman, at 5.50 pm on May 27.

The charges were framed according to paragraph 130J(1)(a) of the Penal Code which carries a prison sentence not exceeding 40 years or a fine and confiscation of property that has been used or intended to be used in committing the offence.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohammad Fakhrurrazi Ahmad Salim requested the court set another date for the legal proceedings since the lawyer from the Legal Aid Department did not attend the court today.

“Apart from this case, she (accused) also faces two other charges, for which we will make an application to transfer the two cases to this court,” he added. — Bernama



