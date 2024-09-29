NEW YORK, Sept 29 —Malaysia, set to assume the Chairmanship of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) in 2025, has pledged to strengthen the regional bloc’s role in driving the Asia-Pacific region’s future with a focus on resilience, inclusivity and maintaining regional peace amid geopolitical uncertainties.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said this when delivering the national statement at the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) General Debate here, yesterday.

“Malaysia stands ready to assume the Chairmanship of Asean in 2025. We are fully cognisant of reasserting Asean in the driver’s seat of the Asia Pacific region,” he said.

He highlighted Malaysia’s commitment to steering Asean towards future-readiness, stating that the focus will be on reinforcing global aspirations, people-driven policies and future-oriented mechanisms.

In light of the growing superpower rivalries and geopolitical shifts, Mohamad pointed out the need to protect the bloc’s centrality in the region, ensuring that Southeast Asia does not become entangled in unnecessary rivalries or escalations.

“We will aim to fortify Asean centrality amid the emergence of multilateral pacts affecting the region.

“This is a key step to prevent the region from becoming entrapped in unnecessary geopolitical rivalry or possible escalation,” he said.

He further stressed that Asean’s role in managing tensions in the South China Sea will be a priority under Malaysia’s leadership.

He called for respect for international law and urged all countries to abide by the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) in conducting maritime governance.

“This body of water, rich in resources and carrying vital shipping lanes, has become a flashpoint of rising geopolitical tensions. We must collectively pursue a vision of the South China Sea as a zone of peace, stability and cooperation.

“We must prioritise peaceful coexistence,” he added noting diplomacy and dialogue are vital to prevent further escalation.

Addressing the crisis in Myanmar, Mohamad reaffirmed Malaysia’s commitment to working with Asean member states in providing humanitarian assistance and adhering to the Asean Five-Point Consensus (5PCs) to seek solutions to the ongoing conflict.

“We will push for stronger humanitarian assistance and adherence to the Asean Five-Point Consensus, to seek solutions,” he said.

He also highlighted that Asean’s diversity is its strength, enabling the region to build bridges and foster dialogue with global partners.

Mohamad reiterated Malaysia’s vision for a peaceful and prosperous region by saying, “Malaysia will strive to realise our common desire, and collective will, to live in a region of lasting peace, security and stability, sustained economic growth, social progress and ultimately, shared prosperity.”

This year’s theme for the General Debate is “Leaving No One Behind: Acting Together for the Advancement of Peace, Sustainable Development and Human Dignity for Present and Future Generations”. — Bernama