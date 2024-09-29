KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — After years of trading barbs on social media, Minister of Economy Rafizi Ramli finally has the opportunity to go head-to-head with one his biggest critics — the mysterious figure who goes by the name Lim Sian See.

Rafizi, and Lim – believed to be a pseudonym – are expected to spar with each other in the “Yang Bakar Menteri” (YBM) podcast at 8pm tomorrow.

“The Yang Bakar Menteri podcast with Lim Sian See will be aired on Monday (September 30 2024) at 8pm on all my social media platforms. Many have asked when will I air it and who is this person behind the (Lim Sian See) account,” the PKR leader said in a message broadcasted on Whatsapp.

“All will be answered in this episode.”

The enmity between the PKR deputy president and “Lim Sian See”, alleged to be a paid “cybertrooper” of then Umno president Datuk Seri Najib Razak, has spanned years.

Rafizi has long tried to lure Lim out for a face-to-face meeting because of the latter’s continuous criticism of the minister’s many policies.

What prompted Lim to finally take up Rafizi’s podcast challenge is unclear.

Rafizi started the YBM podcast as a platform to rebut his detractors.

He has also challenge Perikatan Nasional’s top leaders. None have replied to date.