KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — A secondary school teacher won the main prize of the WOW! Kasih Draw today, thanks to her children’s National Education Savings Scheme (Simpan SSPN) accounts.

Chan Yin Ling, 44, who teaches at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Bandar Kerayong, Bera, Pahang won RM10,000 in cash.

“I opened the Simpan SSPN Prime accounts for my children in March 2017, at that time my eldest child was six and my second was three.

“I really support the Simpan SSPN for my children’s education in the future, if my children studies abroad or goes to university, I can use this savings,” she said when met at the launch of the 2024 Simpan SSPN Savings Month (BMS) in conjunction with World Savings Day Friday, which was officiated by National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) chairman Datuk Seri Norliza Abdul Rahim.

Chan also urged parents to start saving for their children early for their future to safeguard their education.

Norliza said that Simpan SSPN celebrated its 20th anniversary this year, during which PTPTN went through various challenges to ensure that Simpan SSPN remained relevant as the best savings product in the country.

“The Simpan SSPN deposits always showed good increases. Until Aug 31, 2024, the total deposits received was RM18.85 billion with 6.54 million accounts.

“Based on the deposit collections in the six years of BMS, I’m optimistic BMS 2024 will record an extraordinary collection,” she said, adding that PTPTN aims to collect up to RM220 million this time around.

“I’m convinced the target can be achieved with the support and cooperation of various parties and the promotion strategy used,” she added.

BMS is a signature programme by PTPTN to promote saving habit and Simpan SSPN as the main savings product of choice for Malaysians.

Appreciation certificates were awarded to BMS 2024 strategic partners during BMS 2024’s launch, along with prize presentations to winners of the WOW! Simpan SSPN 2024 (WOW! Kasih Draw), and Simpan SSPN Action Song contest.

The Action Song Simpan SSPN contest was won by Sekolah Kebangsaan Convent Bukit Nanas 1, which received a cash prize of RM3,750.

Teacher Nurfarah Sahira Ahmad Tarmizi said that such contests would inculcate a culture of savings indirectly among children.

“When you participate in such a programme, it’s not just the activities the pupils engage in but they will also learn how to save, and get to know about the BMS programme through the song lyrics and such.

“And by joining the programme, PTPTN automatically opens their Simpan SSPN accounts for them and the money they won will be deposited into the accounts of the 15 pupils,” she said.

Meanwhile, visitor NurDinie Mohd Ridzuan, 28, praised the BMS programme as it allowed parents to get more information about savings products and their benefits.

“Such a programme has a concept that is more people-friendly and it’s easy to get information and to open accounts,” she said, adding that she would open accounts for both her children today.

She said such savings products like Simpan SSPN have become a necessity to cover the costs of education in the future and hoped that the savings would be enough for her children.

Simpan SSPN offers various benefits to Malaysians, including income tax relief of up to RM8,000 a year, takaful protection for the depositor, competitive dividends, matching grants of up to RM10,000 for qualified families, Syariah compliance and government guaranteed deposits.

For more information on BMS 2024, visit www.ptptn.gov.my/BMS2024. — Bernama