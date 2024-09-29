KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — Johor DAP chief Liew Chin Tong today suggested that the Pakatan Harapan-Barisan Nasional (PH-BN) alliance continue until to the 16th general election after Umno thumped Perikatan Nasional (PN) to a landslide win at the Mahkota state by-election yesterday.

Liew touted the cooperation as “the winning formula” that could help the so-called unity government lead a second term, an assessment he said is backed by voting data in the Johor state poll that indicated PH supporters have warmed up to the idea of supporting its former political adversary Umno.

“The massive victory of Barisan Nasional candidate Sdr. Syed Hussien Syed Abdullah in the Mahkota by-election shows that the coming together of Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional is the winning formula for the 16th General Election,” the DAP strategist said in his analysis of the Mahkota by-election results.

Umno’s Syed Hussien Syed Abdullah garnered 27,995 votes, or 79 per cent of the ballots to hammer his opponent from PN Mohamad Haizan Jaafar, who received just 7,347 voters.

Syed Hussien won the seat with a majority of 20,648 votes.

Liew said the combined votes received by BN and PH during Johor’s last state election in 2022 was 28,056, almost similar to the result of yesterday’s by-election.

“What it means is that, after very intense campaigning and persuasion, Pakatan Harapan’s voter base was ‘transferable’ to Barisan Nasional in this instance,” the Perling assemblyman said.

“The result augurs well for further consolidation of cooperation among the parties that form the Unity Government,” he added.

Liew’s assertion comes amid talks that some within Umno and BN are not keen about keeping the power-sharing agreement with PH, which is fueling talks that the coalition could go on its separate ways at the next general election.

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmah Zahid Hamidi, however, is rumoured to favour retaining the alliance, pitting him against some of his own party colleagues.

In the aftermath of the by-election, Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said BN’s victory could not have happened without the excellent collaboration between BN and PH’s machinery.

Liew suggested a much stronger cooperation and effective governing and inspirational policies could help the unity government convince the middle ground, especially those who did not turn out to vote yesterday. Less than half the electorate cast their votes yesterday.

“The Unity Government must be able to win elections together to ensure the stability and continuity of this administration,” he said.





