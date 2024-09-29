SHAH ALAM, Sept 29 — The Magistrate’s Court here today allowed the remand of two individuals, including one believed to be acting as a cash flow operator for GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) which ended today to be extended.

The order to extend the remand for five days starting today on a man and a woman both in their 50s was issued by Deputy Registrar Nurshahira Abdul Salim.

Lawyer Rosli Kamaruddin, who represented the two individuals, said the investigation against his clients was conducted under Section 31(a) of the Children Act 2001 and the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2022.

The two individuals concerned were remanded for seven days on Sept 23.

It is understood that both individuals were taken to the Shah Alam police district headquarters lockup near here.

On Friday, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain confirmed that police had arrested an individual believed to be a GISBH cash flow operator through Op Global Phase 4, in Butterworth, Penang on September 23.

Meanwhile, the same court also approved the application of the Department of Social Welfare (JKM) to place 15 children who are the children of a senior GISBH leader in a shelter.

All the children consisting of nine boys and six girls aged three to 16 will be placed in JKM shelters in Johor and Kuala Lumpur. — Bernama





