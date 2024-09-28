GEORGE TOWN, Sept 28 — The Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) cable bridge at the Project 275kV, Bayan Lepas collapsed as the structure was unable to support the weight of the 275kV cables.

Penang Infrastructure, Transport and Digital Committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari said the incident occurred at the Cable Bridge number one at the Motorola company area, part of the project heading towards Intel here Thursday.

He said TNB has taken immediate action by taking out the cables, reopening the cable installation and adding piling in the centre to strengthen the cable bridge.

“TNB has informed Intel of the problem. The project will begin at the end of November,” he said in a statement last night.

Several photos of the collapsed cable bridge went viral on social media earlier today. — Bernama