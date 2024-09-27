JOHOR BARU, Sept 27 — The Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) has launched operations to capture and control elephants in the Mersing district following a fatal elephant attack that left one dead and another seriously injured.

Johor Health and Environment Committee chairman Ling Tian Soon said Perhilitan is working to ensure the safety of residents after the tragic incident at SK LKTP Tenggaroh in Felda Tenggaroh Timur 1, near Mersing.

“Authorities will continue to monitor and manage elephant activities in the area. I urge the public to be vigilant and report any dangerous wildlife sightings to the relevant authorities immediately,” Ling said in a statement today.

He emphasised the importance of community safety and cooperation in managing wildlife threats.

The fatal attack occurred yesterday when two cleaning workers attempted to scare off a lone elephant near the school.

The victims, Mohamad Syafik Yakob, 31, and Zalini Dahlan, 51, were trampled by the animal. Mohamad Syafik succumbed to his injuries, while Zalini sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Mersing Hospital for treatment.

Perhilitan was alerted around 11am and arrived at the scene by noon. A drone deployed for surveillance confirmed that the elephant had already left the area by the time they arrived.

Preliminary investigations suggest the two victims had entered a secondary forest behind the school and approached the elephant before the attack. It is believed the elephant involved was a young male separated from its herd.

Previously, Perhilitan advised residents to seek shelter behind large trees or boulders if they encounter elephants and warned against following the animals’ tracks to avoid provoking them.