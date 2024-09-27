KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — Celebrity preacher Azman Syah Alias or better known as PU Azman was sentenced to 24 years in prison with two strokes of the rotan by the Sessions Court in Klang today, after being found guilty of two charges of physical sexual abuse against a 17-year-old teenage boy, two years ago.

Judge Noridah Adam made the decision after finding that the defence failed to raise reasonable doubt in the case against the 43-year-old preacher, according to a report by Bernama today.

“After hearing the witness testimonies of the defence and the prosecution, the court finds that the defence failed to raise reasonable doubt. OKT (Accused Person) is found guilty and convicted of both charges,” said Noridah.

The court sentenced him to 12 years in prison with one stroke of the rotan for the first and second charges each, and ordered the sentences to run separately from today.

The accused was also ordered to undergo counselling during his imprisonment and be under police supervision for two years, after completing his sentence.

