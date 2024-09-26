SEREMBAN, Sept 26 — The Syariah Lower Court here today approved a bail bond application by the Negeri Sembilan Islamic Affairs Department (JHEAINS) against the principal and deputy principal of a madrasah in Rembau, believed to have links to GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH).

Syariah Judge Yuhanis Yusop granted the application from JHEAINS senior assistant director (operations) Ahmad Zaki Hamzah, to complete the investigation of the two persons of interest (OYDS), aged 46 and 54.

Bail was set at RM1,500 for the principal under Section 22 of the Control of Islamic Religious Schools Enactment (Negeri Sembilan) 1996 and RM3,500 for the deputy principal under the same section, as well as Sections 52 and 53 of the Syariah Criminal (Negeri Sembilan) (Amendment) Enactment 2019).

The duo must surrender their passports to the court, report monthly to the Rembau religious enforcement chief, and refrain from contacting witnesses. The next mention is scheduled for Nov 12.

Meanwhile, JHEAINS director Mohd Asri Abdullah, said both OYDS were arrested during Op Global conducted by the police and the JHEAINS Enforcement Division at the madrasah in Kampung Senama Hilir, Rembau, on September 21.

He said they were subsequently re-arrested at the Rembau District Police Headquarters yesterday.

“The arrests are part of an ongoing investigation into the operation of an unlicenced religious school,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohd Asri added that during questioning, both OYDS were found to be attempting to revive the Aurad Muhammadiah teachings, which have been declared deviant by the state Mufti Department. — Bernama