BANGI, Sept 26 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will be focusing on the aspects of internet data and service quality in its investigation into the 1BestariNet project to schools nationwide.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said the investigation will look at the provision of data to 8,000 schools across the country on whether it was supplied according to the specified contract specifications or otherwise.

“1BestariNet is still under investigation, we see that it involves the quality of service provided to schools and both if there is no data supplied to the schools involved.

“According to the contract, 1BestariNet has to supply internet services to schools across the country according to the stipulated speed and amount of data. So we need to look at this because under the law if a claim involving a service is made but it is not supplied then it is an offence,” he said.

He told a press conference after the opening of the Third National Level Governance, Integrity and Anti-Corruption Research Conference by the Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar.

Commenting further, Azam said the investigation was expected to take some time as he had to carry out further investigations in all schools across the country.

Earlier, the media reported that MACC had started an investigation into payment claims of the Ministry of Education’s 1BestariNet service tender worth RM4 billion which was awarded to YTL Communications Sdn Bhd (YTL) in 2011.

Commenting on the ‘counter setting’ case, Azam said his side was investigating a company owned by a Bangladeshi man who was carrying out the business of bringing in foreign workers from that country to Malaysia. He said the investigation team is currently collecting information from the documents seized from the company on whether there was any payment of bribes to any of the enforcement agencies.

He said his initial investigation found that the company did not have any system to record the entry of foreign workers who were brought in, whereas the rules stipulate that any company that acts as a middleman in bringing in foreign workers must have a system to record and track the whereabouts of the foreign workers involved.

“Despite not having any system, this company is the middleman to bring foreign workers here through various means including as tourists,” he said.

Commenting further, Azam said the investigation involving 50 enforcement officers in the ‘counter setting’ case is being completed.

He said that in principle the investigation into the case had ended when all the masterminds or enforcement officers involved had been recorded and further investigations were being carried out by MACC officers.

He said MACC now only wants to determine whether charges will be made or not. — Bernama