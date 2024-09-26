KLUANG, Sept 26 — A married couple was arrested yesterday for allegedly abusing their three-year-old son, leading to his hospitalisation.

Kluang police chief Assistant Commissioner Bahrin Mohd Noh said the couple, both in their 20s, was detained at Enche Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital (HEBHK) at 1.50am.

He said checks revealed that the couple had no prior criminal records and tested negative for narcotics based on a drug screening.

“Authorities were alerted at 9.50pm on Tuesday after the emergency ward doctor at HEBHK informed the police of a suspected child abuse case involving the toddler.

“The hospital had earlier treated the boy’s injuries on several parts of his body, which were consistent with signs of physical abuse,” he said in a statement last night.

The case is being investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, which carries a prison term of up to 20 years, a fine, or both upon conviction.

Under this section, it is an offence for anyone responsible for the care of a child to abandon, neglect, or expose the child to danger, causing physical or emotional injury.

Bahrin said the couple is currently in police custody and has been remanded for seven days to assist with the investigation.

“Police also appeal to anyone with information regarding the case to contact the nearest police station or the Kluang district police headquarters,” he added.

Earlier, Kluang community leader Joan Ng posted on Facebook in an effort to reach out to the toddler’s grandparents or relatives, as the boy was left alone in the hospital following the arrest of his parents.