KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — The Madani government’s commitment to the Indian community will continue under Budget 2025 through specific programmes, as implemented previously, says Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar, who is also the minister of finance, said that the government had never neglected the welfare of the Indian community in the country and continuously improved all key aspects, including education, places of worship, and employment opportunities.

In a Facebook post yesterday, he said RM1.5 million had been allocated for Deepavali food baskets so far, while RM20 million had been channelled for the construction of crematoriums in several states, including Kedah, Johor, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, and Penang.

“In fact, before this, the government had also provided funds to the Malaysian Indian Transformation Unit (Mitra), and increased funds for programmes such as Tekun Nasional and Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia to assist the Indian community,” he said in a Facebook post today.

The prime minister said he delivered the message regarding the government’s efforts for the Indian community during a meeting with MPs, state assemblymen, and media representatives from the community yesterday, and reminded the attendees of the importance of maintaining harmony among all races.

“May the socioeconomic status of the Indian community in this country continue to improve in the future,” he added.

Budget 2025 is expected to be tabled in Parliament on October 18. — Bernama