KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — Followers of GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) are believed to still be in the country as it is difficult for them to escape to neighbouring countries like Thailand, due to their dependence on the organisation’s top leadership, particularly in financial matters.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said GISBH followers do not have the means to flee to the Malaysia-Thailand border, especially in Kelantan, as their funds, allowances, and finances rely entirely on GISBH leaders who were recently arrested and had their accounts frozen, according to a Bernama report published today.

“The top leadership of GISBH has been arrested, so those underneath (GISBH followers) have no ability to flee (to the border). The followers are still here (in the country) and are in hiding because they lack money, salaries, and other resources to escape,” he told Bernama.

Razarudin added that it is also unlikely that they could flee to Thailand, as the followers have no place to go in that country.

“Even if they flee to Thailand, where would they go? The five top leaders of GISBH have already been detained by the police, so I don’t see them heading there (Thailand).”

He also said that, for now, intelligence and police investigations do not show any signs of GISBH followers fleeing to the border.

“At this moment, there is no information suggesting that GISBH followers are fleeing to the border,” he said.

On claims that premises such as laundromats, motels, pharmacies, and restaurants linked to GISBH in several states have changed their signboards after police raids, Razarudin confirmed that this is indeed happening.

“Yes, many GISBH premises have changed their signboards. We have identified them and are conducting investigations into the matter,” he said, adding that the police are investigating the case from various angles.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson from the Kelantan Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIK) told Bernama that MAIK will continue to intensify raids on GISBH premises, including those linked to the founder of Al-Arqam, Ashaari Muhammad, in the state.

“We are assisting the police and the Kelantan Islamic Affairs Department (JHEIK) by looking for written materials related to Abuya Ustaz Ashaari,” said the spokesperson.

A Bernama survey this morning at GISBH-linked premises, such as laundromats, motels, pharmacies, and restaurants in Kota Baru, Tumpat, and Gua Musang, found that the premises were closed and no longer operating.

A hotel in Kota Baru associated with the group had also changed its GISBH signboard to a different hotel name.

Additionally, Bernama’s visit to a charity home and school connected to GISBH in Gong Kulim, Pasir Puteh, which was raided by police yesterday, found the premises sealed off with yellow police tape, and the location was deserted.

Ten horse stables at the site were also found to be empty, believed to have been relocated elsewhere.

On September 11, police, through Op Global, rescued 402 children and teenagers from 20 charity homes associated with GISBH in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan, suspected of being victims of labour and sexual exploitation.

The raids exposed cases of neglect and abuse, leading to the arrest of several individuals linked to GISBH.