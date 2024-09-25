



KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — The Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024 (Act 852) will officially come into effect on October 1, the Health Ministry announced yesterday.

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), the ministry said the law covers regulations related to the registration, sale, packaging, and labelling of smoking products, along with restrictions on smoking in public places.

The new legislation will also include rules on electronic cigarettes.

Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad had earlier stated that the ministry was awaiting approval from the Attorney-General’s Chambers on the regulations and orders under Act 852.

Although the Act was gazetted on February 2, it has not been enforced until now.

The law seeks to prohibit the sale and purchase of tobacco products, smoking materials, and tobacco substitutes to minors, as well as the provision of any smoking-related services to those under the age of 18.

Health groups have repeatedly urged the government to expedite the enforcement of Act 852, especially following a controversial decision last year by former Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa to remove liquid nicotine from the poisons list.

The Galen Centre for Health and Social Policy has since criticised Zaliha’s decision, claiming it has led to the widespread availability of nicotine vape products to children and the legal sale of these products by retailers.



