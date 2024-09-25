PUTRAJAYA, Sept 25 — Parody songs relating to the controversial Global Ikhwan Services and Business Holdings (GISBH) proves Malaysians are creative, said Communication Minister Fahmi Fadzil today.

Fahmi said the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has not taken any action regarding this.

“At least seven or eight versions have reached my ears on TikTok’s For You page, including a rock version. This proves that Malaysians are very creative,” he said this during the weekly post-Cabinet meeting press conference here.

“The MCMC has not informed me of any actions related to GISBH. Regarding investigations, the MCMC has directed social media to remove content at the request of the police,” he added.

Ever since the GISBH controversy started, TikTok users created parody sounds based on the group’s Pasar Ikhwan di Putrajaya song.

Mana2 yang masih terngiang2 lagu abuya official. Boleh repeat lagu ni sampai kau lupa. Repeat sikit2 je sudah, kang tersasul wan skibidi pula. pic.twitter.com/KnnDT1fYDd September 20, 2024

Lyrics have been changed from “Abuya seorang yang teliti, sudah tentulah PBT” to “Abuya seorang yang teliti, sudah tentulah skibidi”.

“Skibidi” is a term largely used by Gen Z and Gen Alpha but has no inherent meaning.

It can be used as a wacky adjective to mean cool, bad or dumb, depending on the context, according to Urban Dictionary.