KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 — Strands of beard hair kept in a special container were among the items seized by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) during the fourth phase of Op Global at a house owned by the top management of GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) in Rawang on Saturday (September 21).

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the police also seized 455 pamphlets and related logos, which were later handed over to the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) for further action.

“These strands of beard, books, and pamphlets were found to contradict Islamic teachings and are believed to be linked to the Aurad Muhammadiyah and Al-Arqam sects, which were declared illegal by a fatwa in 1994,” he said during a press conference at the Kuala Lumpur Police Training Centre (Pulapol) today.

Razarudin also mentioned that the police have opened an investigation into threats made against Perlis Mufti Datuk Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin via WhatsApp in connection with the organisation.

He said Mohd Asri received a message from an unknown number at 8.56am yesterday, claiming that GISBH’s business was unrivalled in the country. When the message was ignored, the sender followed up with provocative and threatening messages, including using the term kafir harbi.

“Mohd Asri believes that the WhatsApp messages constituted a criminal threat, as the term kafir harbi (infidel who may be fought) implies that the shedding of blood is permissible. Following this, the mufti lodged a report at the Kangar Police Station on Saturday for further action,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 506 of the Penal Code, and efforts to track down the suspect are underway.

Since the first phase of Op Global began in early September, more than 300 individuals, including top management of GISBH, have been detained, 572 victims rescued, and seven suspects charged in court with 29 counts of offences. — Bernama