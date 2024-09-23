PUTRAJAYA, Sept 23 — Local vape industry players want the government to suspend and revisit a slew of new regulations under the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024 which, they say, could cripple the industry.

The legislation which was gazetted on February 2 this year is set to take effect next month.

Malaysia Retail Electronic Cigarette Association (MRECA) president Datuk Adzwan Manas said the Health Ministry passed the new regulations at the eleventh hour after a briefing session without giving industry players enough time to prepare for the transition.

Adzwan said the new regulations include banning the display of vape products at shop counters, reducing the maximum volume of vape liquids in disposable pods and cartridges to 3ml and to 15ml for bottles.

“No country has ever enforced such stringent rules for vape products. Currently, the e-liquids in vape bottles range between 30ml to 60ml and we agree to a gradual reduction every two years instead of drastically reducing it to 15ml.

“The Health Ministry also wants us to phase our current stocks within six months but we need at least a year for that.

“The registration fee of RM5,000 for each vape product is also extremely high since we are already forking out a lot for Sirim certifications and other regulatory requirements.

“From a recent poll we conducted, most vape traders agreed to pay a registration fee of anywhere between RM500 to RM900 per product,” Adzwan told reporters after handing over a memorandum to representatives from the Prime Minister’s Office here today.

MRECA president Datuk Adzwan Manas said the groups also want to engage with representatives from the Finance Ministry to air their grouses. — Picture by Choo Choy May

The memorandum was signed by five associations — MRECA, Malaysia e-Vaporizers & Tobacco Alternative Association (MEVTA), Malaysian Vape Industry Advocacy, Malay Vape Traders Association and the Malaysian Vape Chamber of Commerce — which collectively represent over 2,000 vape traders.

Since the vape industry is also a major revenue generator for the country, Adzwan said the groups are also pushing for a consultation session with the Finance Ministry, helmed by the prime minister.

The vape industry, he said, is also in favour of displaying vape products behind the counter instead of the government’s proposal for a blanket display ban, which would hurt their business.

“We have always been supportive of the vape industry to be regulated but do it gradually.

“Don’t push us to the brink by enforcing harsh regulations at the last minute,” he added.