TANAH MERAH, Sept 23 — The dreams and desire of Nur Fatihah Mohammad, 20, from Kampung Pelain, Batu Gajah here to pursue her studies to the highest level finally came true when Universiti Malaya (UM) came forward to fund her tuition fees and accommodation costs at the university.

UM’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Student Affairs) Prof Dr Zamri Radzi said the eldest of four siblings had to reject an earlier offer to pursue her studies due to financial problems since she was living with her adopted mother, Nik Siti Rohaizan Nik Hashim, 44, after the death of both her parents.

“She (Nur Fatihah) will continue her studies at the bachelor’s degree level majoring in Geography and for this first year, UM will finance her tuition fees and dormitory accommodation, while next year will look at any suitable scholarship.

“If there is no suitable scholarship, UM will continue to bear the cost, and she will also be placed on the list of students who receive self-support until graduation,” he said.

He told this to reporters after handing over laptop computers and cash from Yayasan Perkasa Siswa under the Department of Higher Education at her home near Kampung Pelain, Batu Gajah, here today.

Meanwhile, Nur Fatihah said she will use the money she received as best as possible to buy personal equipment and expressed her gratitude to all parties who came forward to help her continue her studies at the university.

“Every day I pray that my dream of going to the UM will come true and yesterday I was contacted by UM who told me the good news and would help me continue my studies there.

“If there is no help, of course I had to decline this offer because earlier I only had RM500 in cash and that was not enough to pay the registration fee to enter the university,” she said. — Bernama