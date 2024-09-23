Terengganu Islamic Affairs Dept: 13 horses branded with GISBH logo at Kuala Nerus facility, message on wall threatens retribution after raid

KUALA TERENGGANU, Sept 23 — Thirteen horses at an equestrian facility allegedly linked to GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) in Kampung Mengabang Panjang, in Kuala Nerus, which was raided by the police on Saturday, were found to be branded with the company logo.

KUALA TERENGGANU, Sept 23 — Thirteen horses at an equestrian facility allegedly linked to GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) in Kampung Mengabang Panjang, in Kuala Nerus, which was raided by the police on Saturday, were found to be branded with the company logo.

Terengganu Islamic Affairs Department (JHEAT) Enforcement Division chief assistant commissioner Aizi Saidi Abdul Aziz said the police told him the logo was on the horse’s forelegs.

The facility is in front of a walled luxury bungalow by the beach, believed to be rented by followers of GISBH.

“I went there again today but could not go in as it was locked. I was told that they rented the place. The horses were no longer there and there is no information yet on who took them,” he told Bernama when contacted yesterday.

Aizi Saidi said he was informed about a message on the facility’s wall, warning the authorities of retribution in the afterlife following actions against them.

“They consider us enemies for disrupting their activities when we are just seeking a solution,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said the department had identified several premises allegedly associated with the group, including Kuala Terengganu, Kuala Nerus, and Setiu.

“Previously, there were raids by authorities, including one involving a hostel in Kuala Terengganu, but we still have no information on whether it is a charity home housing children of GISBH followers. The hostel was empty.

“The reports we have so far will be presented to the Terengganu Islamic Religion and Malay Customs Council (MAIDAM) tomorrow,” he added.

Earlier, Terengganu Mufti Datuk Mohamad Sabri Harun said the state would only issue a fatwa (edict) declaring GISBH teachings as deviant if clear evidence is presented. — Bernama

