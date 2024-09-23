KUANTAN, Sept 23 — A construction contractor was scammed out of RM463,792 after falling prey to a non-existent investment scheme.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said the 65-year-old man became interested in a stock investment scheme after receiving an advertisement via WhatsApp from an unknown number in early September.

He explained that the victim, a retired civil servant, was promised substantial returns of 20 per cent for investments placed through a website provided by the suspect.

“Between September 5 and 20, the victim transferred RM463,792 to six bank accounts provided by the suspect.

“The victim realised he had been scammed after he could not reach the suspect and was unable to withdraw any profits. The money came from his savings. He subsequently lodged a police report at the Kuantan police station,” said Yahaya in a statement today.

He cautioned the public to be wary of unknown individuals and not be easily swayed by their promises of lucrative returns.

“Always verify with the police or relevant government agencies before engaging in such schemes to avoid falling victim to fraud,” he added. — Bernama