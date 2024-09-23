KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 — Police arrested a foreign national who is believed to have deliberately rushed at and jumped on several moving vehicles, causing an accident in Bandar Sungai Long, Kajang, last Tuesday.

Kajang District Police chief ACP Naazron Abdul Yusof said the man, an undocumented migrant, was nabbed at the residential area at 6pm yesterday.

He said the arrest was made after police detected a 14-second viral video on Facebook belonging to “DashCam Malaysia” which showed the incident.

“The incident is believed to have happened on September 17 at 11.53am. The suspect, who only suffered minor injuries, left the scene before any details or identification could be obtained.

“Two vehicles were damaged from the alleged actions of the 32-year-old man who works as a cleaner and the motive for the incident is still under investigation,” he said in a statement today.

Naazron said the suspect’s mental health level could not be ascertained at the moment while his urine screening test came back negative.

“The suspect has been detained to assist the investigation in accordance with Section 336 of the Penal Code for endangering the life or safety of another person, which, if convicted, can be punished with three months imprisonment or a fine of RM500 or both.

“An investigation is also carried out in accordance with Section 6(1)(C) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 for not having an identity document,” he said.

He said any information on the incident could be forwarded to Investigating Officer Insp Mohamed Faeez Norzah on 0132663407 or by heading to any nearby police station. — Bernama