SIBU, Sept 23 — A heritage house belonging to the family of SIBUFM radio presenter Iskandar Joni was among 15 homes destroyed by a fire in Kampung Hilir last night.

“Assalamualaikum to all, our house has burnt down,” said Iskandar, wiping his tears in a short video sent to media friends in Sibu.

According to his friend, RTM broadcast journalist Magdelina Jawai, the house, which has classic features, is often used as a filming location for programmes in conjunction with Hari Raya celebrations.

Iskandar cherished and was proud of his home, she added.

Meanwhile, Fire and Rescue Department Operations Commander Andy Alie said his team received a report yesterday at 6.43pm, and immediately dispatched 25 personnel from the Sibu Sentral, Sungai Merah and Sibu Jaya Fire and Rescue Stations to the location.

The fire was brought under control at 7.57pm, and it affected 150 people but no casualties were reported.

The cause of the fire and losses incurred are still under investigation.

The victims are currently housed at Surau Darul Ma’wa Kampung Baharu while some are staying at relatives’ homes. They have received initial financial assistance from the Baitulmal Fund and the Sibu Social Welfare Department. — Bernama