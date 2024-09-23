KLUANG, Sept 23 — Veteran Umno leader Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah has reportedly downplayed the vocal nature of Umno Youth chief Datuk Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh on issues involving the race and religion, ahead of the Mahkota by-election.

Sinar Harian reported him saying that Dr Akmal is not combative towards fellow members of the federal government coalition or any other ethnic groups, but merely expressing his feelings of discontent or dissatisfaction.

“In my view, what is expressed by our leaders, whether it’s Akmal or anyone else, does not mean we harbour any ‘anti’ feelings or intend to fight.

“Instead, it’s merely about voicing concerns that he is unhappy about certain matters,” he was quoted saying yesterday.

The Kelantanese politician also known as Ku Li was asked to comment on Johor DAP’s outspoken leader Dr Boo Cheng Hau, who demanded that Dr Akmal apologise for his remarks against DAP vice-chairman Teresa Kok and other Malaysians over the mandatory halal certification issue.

Dr Akmal had criticised Kok over her concern about any mandatory process, but Dr Boo said Kok has been vindicated after the Cabinet said no such decision has been made.

“Why should he apologise? I believe this is an honest opinion from our Youth chief,” Tengku Razaleigh reportedly said.

“He’s expressing his feelings, and this is not about halal certification, but about his dissatisfaction.”

Tengku Razaleigh also added that despite being a Malay nationalist party, Umno is not sidelining the support of other ethnic voters.

“I believe Umno’s struggle hasn’t changed, but that doesn’t mean we don’t want the support of Chinese voters. We are all Malaysians,” he was quoted saying.

The Mahkota by-election on Sept 28 will see a straight contest between Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Syed Hussien Syed Abdullah and Perikatan Nasional candidate Mohamad Haizan Jaafar.

It is being held following the death of the incumbent from BN, Datuk Sharifah Azizah Syed Zain, 63, on August 2 while she was receiving treatment at the Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital.