LONDON, Sept 23 — Restaurants owned by Global Ikhwan Services and Business Holdings (GISBH) are reportedly still operating as usual in the United Kingdom, despite the controversy surrounding it back home.

English daily The Star cited Malaysian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Datuk Zakri Jaafar saying that he is actually unsure how many of such outlets are operating there.

“Yes, [we are aware] but we do not monitor them,” he reportedly said.

“They appear to be running legitimate businesses here.”

Zakri was also reported saying that he had also visited one such outlet in Manchester before, and that the size of the branches in the British capital is “typical of any other restaurant in London”.

GISBH markets itself as a Bumiputera-Muslim-run business, holds assets worldwide worth RM325 million and owns 415 business outlets across 20 countries in Asia, Europe, Africa and Australasia.

At least two of its businesses, a restaurant in Mecca and Singapore, have distanced themselves from the controversy.