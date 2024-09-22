KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 — PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan has said that investigations into Global Ikhwan Services and Business Holdings (GISBH) must be done cautiously and carefully to avoid injustice, double standards, or excessive actions.

In a Facebook post today, Takiyuddin said that PAS welcomed a transparent, thorough, and professional investigation into the various allegations against GISBH, including its erroneous beliefs and the exploitation of children.

While the party fully supports firm action against those found guilty, he said the eagerness to punish should not adversely affect the group as a whole, especially its innocent members or the lawful, compliant, and beneficial activities of GISBH.

“PAS believes that the positive aspects of the group, including its extensive business network, should be preserved and protected from hasty and unfair actions that may stem from impulsive sentiment, prejudice, business competition, or certain political agendas by those seeking to exploit the situation.”

He said this in response to the negative campaigns and narratives currently circulating on social media, demanding swift and strict actions.

Yesterday, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the police have arrested another 155 people in a nationwide operation to detain individuals linked to GISBH, which is accused of sexually exploiting and trafficking hundreds of children in the country.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar had said that the doctrine of GISBH will be discussed during the upcoming sessions of the Muzakarah Committee of the National Council of Islamic Religious Affairs (MKI) next week.