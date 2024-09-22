PENDANG, Sept 22 — The Kedah government has fully entrusted the enforcement and investigation concerning individuals and premises associated with GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) to the relevant authorities.

Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said if any violations are found, legal action should be taken against those involved.

“It’s up to the authorities to address the issue. If there’s wrongdoing, action must be taken; if there’s no violation, then they should be allowed to continue. They have the right to live here, a right guaranteed by the Constitution.

“... no one is exempt and this applies not only to GISBH but to anyone who commits an offence,” he told reporters after visiting a temporary relief centre housing flood victims at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Tanah Merah here today.

Asked about possible raids and inspections of GISBH premises in Kedah, similar to those done in several other states, Muhammad Sanusi said he had no information on the matter and would leave it to the authorities to take appropriate action.

Meanwhile, Pas Ulama Council chief Datuk Ahmad Yahaya expressed support for actions taken by authorities against any parties, including GISBH, should investigations reveal violations of Islamic teachings or national laws.

“For instance, if investigations uncover deviations from the faith, then strict measures must be enforced. Likewise, if they commit criminal acts such as fraud or the exploitation of children, there is no justification for not imposing severe penalties,” he said.

On the decision by several states to declare GISBH as a deviant sect, the Pokok Sena MP said each Islamic religious department and mufti in a state has the right to make such declarations based on their respective assessments.

Checks by Bernama at several GISBH-linked premises in Jitra today found them locked and believed to be non-operational. — Bernama