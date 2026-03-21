MELAKA, March 21 — Melaka police have busted an online sex scam syndicate offering non-existent services following the arrest of two Malaysians and 13 Chinese nationals in Kampung Lapan, Tengkera here.

Melaka Tengah district police chief ACP Christopher Patit said the suspects, aged between 26 and 49, were detained at about 6 pm last Thursday.

“They are believed to be involved in online fraud activities involving bogus sex services targeting Taiwanese victims through a call centre.

“Investigations showed that the 13 Chinese nationals, who include a woman, entered the country using tourist passes and have been in Melaka since early March,” he told a press conference at the Melaka Tengah district police headquarters here today.

He said police seized various equipment believed to have been used to carry out the scam, namely 13 computers, 40 mobile phones and two passports, with the total value of the seizure estimated at RM85,000.

He said all the suspects have been remanded for four days from yesterday until Monday to assist investigations under Section 420 of the Penal Code, as well as Sections 6(1)© and 15(1)© of the Immigration Act 1959/63.

“Police advise the public to remain vigilant against any services offered online,” he said.

Any information related to online scam syndicates can be channelled through the Commercial Crime Investigation Department hotline at 011-2111222. — Bernama