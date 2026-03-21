KOTA KINABALU, March 21 — Head of State Tun Musa Aman, accompanied by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, performed Aidilfitri prayers with thousands of congregants at the State Mosque today.

Upon arrival, Musa was received by Hajiji, Speaker Datuk Seri Kadzim M Yahya, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun, Local Government and Housing Minister and Main Committee for Islamic Celebrations Chairman Datuk Mohd Arifin Arif, State Secretary Datuk Seri Safar Untong, and Sabah Federal Secretary Datuk Mohd Razali Wahab. — Daily Express