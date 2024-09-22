JOHOR BARU, Sept 22 — Before the 2019 Sungai Kim Kim pollution crisis in Pasir Gudang, water and air pollution from illegal chemical dumping was uncommon in Johor.

Since 2017, isolated water pollution cases, especially in Sungai Johor’s tributaries, were linked to ammonia from poultry farms and fertiliser plants, disrupting water supplies. The state government acted against these sources, but the Sungai Kim Kim incident on March 7, 2019, exposed major shortcomings in managing pollution.

Illegally dumped chemical waste released toxic fumes, hospitalising 2,775 people, mostly schoolchildren, and forcing the closure of 110 schools. Investigations revealed hazardous marine oil had been dumped into the river. Clean-up efforts recovered 2.43 tonnes of waste, leading to 10 arrests. Two suspects were later charged in Johor Baru Sessions Court.

The same year, smaller toxic fume incidents occurred near Sungai Kim Kim in March and June, linked to leftover residue. Residents also reported oily black water and chemical stench in nearby rivers in August.

Timeline of chemical odour incidents in Johor

September 9, 2024 – 38 Orang Asli villagers from Kampung Orang Asli Pasir Intan, Kota Tinggi, were relocated to Sayong Pinang Orang Asli community centre after experiencing ailments caused by an unknown chemical odour. On the same day, residents in Skudai reported a chemical odour from Sungai Skudai.

September 6, 2024 – Authorities traced chemical odour pollution to Sungai Pandan near the Taman Desa Tropika industrial area in Johor Jaya.

September 3, 2024 – Chemical odour detected in Taman Mount Austin, Taman Daya, and Taman Istimewa. The Fire and Rescue Department was alerted at 1.30am.

August 1, 2023 – 24 pupils, two teachers, and two canteen workers from SK Sungai Tiram, Ulu Tiram, were evacuated after exposure to chemical fumes. Methyl mercaptan fumes, linked to industrial waste, were detected.

June 20, 2023 – Chemical fumes from industrial waste were found in Kawasan Perindustrian Maju Jaya, Kempas, after complaints of a foul stench. Hazardous materials included acrolein, benzene, and methane.

September 14, 2021 – 102 residents were evacuated from Kampung Baru Sri Aman, Kulai, after detecting a foul stench. Hazmat teams discovered methyl alcohol spillage. Nine suspects were detained for illegal waste dumping.

March 9, 2020 – Toxic waste dumping at Sungai Kim Kim continued, with villagers reporting the river turning black.

March 7, 2020 – Sungai Kim Kim pollution resurfaced, causing breathing difficulties and nausea among residents. The source was traced to an abandoned sewage plant in Pasir Gudang.