KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim challenged the opposition to file a motion for vote of no confidence against him at the Dewan Rakyat session this October.

The PKR president said the opposition should follow the law and not just play on sentiment or just go around shouting for him to ‘step down’ from that position.

“There are 30 people telling Anwar to step down (from the position of Prime Minister)... what do they think, this country has no rules, no law, no system (Parliament)?

“To urge someone to step down, please file a motion for vote of no-confidence in the Dewan Rakyat session this October... even if the motion is late, I will approve it,” he said while speaking at the Keadilan Gathering: ‘Suara Rakyat Suara Keramat’ here yesterday.

The gathering themed ‘From Reformasi to Malaysia Madani’ and held at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil was also attended by the Prime Minister’s wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, PKR Secretary-General Fuziah Salleh, PKR Information Chief Fahmi Fadzil and almost 10,000 people.

The Prime Minister said the actions of the opposition leaders were also seen as trying to influence supporters with the sentiment of dismissing him as Prime Minister recklessly.

“There’s no need to shout (opposition) about my programs, even opposition supporters are following Anwar’s deeds... you go down to the ground, the flood hasn’t receeded, go (help the people). We are not just any people, we are the leaders of reform,” he said.

In the meantime, Anwar also criticized the attitude of the opposition who do not reflect the struggle of Islam because they like to spread slander, hurling abusive words and swearing at political opponents.

He said the opposition also relentlessly uses narratives about the efforts and success of the Unity Government under his leadership.

“What else is wrong, in their speeches everything about us is not right, they say our economy is ruined... don’t they read the newspaper?

“The Ringgit has strengthened...want to talk about economy, know about economy...however, they just go about talking about economy and spreading lies,” he said during the Keadilan Gathering organised by PKR and some NGOs to commemorate the beginning of the reformasi movement on Sept 20, 1998.

Anwar also chided the attitude of the opposition who often used his status as an ex-convict as capital to criticize his administration. Yes, I am indeed an ex-prisoner, but an honourable prisoner who faced cruel and vile accusations,” stressed Anwar.

He added that the current generation of the opposition seems to have no capital by only hurling slander and insults, whereas when he was a victim of tyranny while in power as Deputy Prime Minister, there were big names in the opposition like PAS fighters and religious people who defended his fate.

Former PAS president the late Datuk Fadzil Noor, Murshidul of PAS, the late Datuk Seri Nik Aziz Nik Mat and former Grand Imam of the National Mosque of Kuala Lumpur, Ustaz Datuk Taib Azamudden Mohd Taib who defended his fate.

Now their children who are ignorant of history, who became tools for corrupt people, who became tools for property thieves, now want to be champions,” he said.

Anwar insisted that during the two years he had steered the administration of the Federal Government, he did not allow any tender to be taken by the country’s leaders.

It was different when the Opposition were in power for almost two years.

“Name what was not taken, Bestari Net, Jana Wibawa, flood mitigation contract, everything was swiped up in the name of religion and race.

“I kept quiet for a long time... tonight, I am not speaking as the Prime Minister but as Anwar Ibrahim, the reformist,” he said. — Bernama