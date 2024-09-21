KUCHING, Sept 21 — Several roads here will be temporarily closed to make way for the Para Sukma XXI opening ceremony at the Sarawak Stadium this Sunday (Sept 22).

Kuching police chief ACP Mohd Farhan Lee Abdullah in a statement yesterday said the road closures will take effect from 2pm on the day of the event.

“The affected roads include Kesuma Resort roundabout, the entrance lane to the parking space in front of Stadium Negeri Sarawak, the diversion to the parking space behind Stadium Sarawak, the squash court junction to Sarawak Stadium entrance, the road leading to Sarawak Stadium Gate A and Gate D, and the road before Kampung Stadium junction,” he said.

To reach the designated public parking area, Mohd Farhan advised those coming from the Sesco roundabout to make a U-turn at the Casuarina roundabout and proceed along Jalan Casuarina to enter Jalan Stadium (Ring) junction.

Vehicles traveling along Jalan Diplomatik can enter the parking area directly behind Stadium Sarawak, he added.

To exit the stadium area, he said vehicles from the Sarawak Stadium parking area should exit via Jalan Diplomatik towards Demak, while those from Jalan Stadium (Ring) should exit via Jalan Stadium (Ring) towards Jalan Casuarina.

Mohd Farhan urged the public to avoid parking their vehicles along the roadside, plan their journey, and opt for alternative routes to reduce traffic congestion.

For further information, the public can contact the Kuching District Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division at 082-259900. — The Borneo Post





