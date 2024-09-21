BINTANGOR, Sept 21 — The Sarawak government has spent RM50,000 on upgrading the road infrastructure linking to the Sungai Pasi cemetery near here, said Meradong assemblyman Datuk Ding Kuong Hiing.

He said the project, monitored by the Public Works Department (JKR) and implemented under the Rural Transformation Project (RTP) grant, kicked off on Aug 8 this year and was scheduled to reach completion by this Dec 7.

“However, with the commitment from all parties, the project was completed ahead of schedule,” he said during the road handing-over ceremony yesterday.

Ding also expressed his appreciation to the JKR and the contractors involved for completing the project according to the set standards.

“We hope that the completed project could be fully utilised and benefit the public,” he said.

Also present at the ceremony was Sungai Pasi cemetery management chairman Huang Hock Hie. — The Borneo Post





