BINTULU, Sept 21 — A section of road near Lasar Kenyalang, Old Bintulu Airport site here will be closed to facilitate the 17th Borneo International Kite Festival (BIKF), to take place from Sept 25 to 29.

The Bintulu Development Authority (BDA) in a statement said that the road closure will be from 10am to 6pm throughout the duration of the festival.

BDA general manager Datu Muhamad Yakup Kari said among the activities are giant and sports kite performances, wind garden displays, an inflatable giant Mr King Kong display, a glamping site, a parade, and kite-making workshops.

With the hosting of the major event, he said that the Bintulu Port Authority, as BDA’s strategic partner, has contributed RM200,000 for BIKF 2024.

“We hope to attract more visitors and tourists to attend this festival, increasing its international aura and image,” he said.

Earlier, it was announced that BIKF 2024 will feature 170 participants from 28 countries. — The Borneo Post





