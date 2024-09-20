KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan announced today that the Special Financial Zone (SFZ) in Forest City, Johor will become the first location in Malaysia to offer a zero-tax incentive for the single family office (SFO) scheme.

This scheme, a first in Malaysia, which will commence by the first quarter of next year, is set to position Forest City as a leading financial hub, drawing global investors seeking tax-efficient wealth management solutions.

The minister added that this move will position Malaysia as a key player in the global financial scene.

Amir Hamzah also noted that the number of SFOs worldwide is expected to rise from approximately 8,030 to over 10,720 by 2030, with total assets under management projected to increase from US$3.1 trillion (RM12.9 trillion) to US$5.4 trillion (RM22.6 trillion).

So, what exactly is a Single Family Office?

A Single Family Office (SFO) is essentially a bespoke management entity set up by a wealthy family to oversee their financial affairs. Unlike multi-family offices, which juggle the needs of several families, an SFO focuses solely on one family’s unique requirements.

At its core, an SFO takes charge of investment management, handling everything from stocks and real estate to private equity. It also plays a crucial role in wealth planning, offering guidance on how to preserve wealth, plan estates, and navigate taxes.

Beyond financial matters, the office often manages the family’s philanthropic endeavours, ensuring that charitable activities align with the family’s values. Additionally, it deals with everyday administrative tasks, including accounting and legal issues, as well as managing family governance.

Differences between an SFO and traditional wealth management

Curious about how SFO stacks up against traditional wealth management? Basically, traditional wealth management often means collaborating with a wealth manager or advisor who handles multiple clients.

An SFO focuses solely on one family, which allows it to offer a personalised approach to managing wealth, while traditional wealth management services are more focused on investment advice and financial planning, without the additional layers of family-specific services.

Moreover, an SFO typically involves a team of professionals with specialised expertise, including investment managers, accountants, legal advisors, and estate planners, all working together to address the family’s comprehensive needs. In contrast, traditional wealth management may involve a single advisor or a team from a wealth management firm who may not offer the same level of in-depth, customised service.

The structure and operations of an SFO are designed to align with the family’s long-term goals and values, offering a level of continuity and control that is often more difficult to achieve with traditional wealth management services, where the focus may be more transactional and less personalised.