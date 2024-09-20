KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — The office of Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor has confirmed that he is currently abroad on official business, not for a holiday, as some have alleged, amid news that several districts in the state have been badly hit by floods and storms.

In a statement, the office clarified that Sanusi, who is also the Jeneri state assemblyman, is in Kumamoto, Japan, to study the management of underground dam operations.

“This visit is linked to an alternative project in Langkawi to source underground water to meet the island’s needs up to 2040,” the statement explained.

The project, which falls under the Ministry of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change (NRECC), will see the construction of South-east Asia’s first underground water dam in Langkawi.

Expected to be completed by 2028, the dam aims to address the island’s ongoing water supply issues, which have negatively impacted its reputation as one of the world’s top tourist destinations.

The statement further noted, “Several management and technical staff from the Kedah State Water Resources Board (LSANK) are accompanying the menteri besar on this study visit.”

Japan was chosen for the visit due to its expertise in underground dam technology, with similar infrastructure found in Kumamoto and Okinawa, the office added.

The trip, the office said, had been planned well in advance, following a decision made during an LSANK meeting on April 1, 2024.

Sanusi, along with the Kedah delegation, departed for Japan on September 17, days before severe floods hit the state.

The menteri besar’s absence is not expected to disrupt ongoing relief efforts, the statement added.

The statement reassured the public that “existing control, relief, and safety agencies under both the state and federal governments are fully capable of handling the situation efficiently.”

Despite being abroad, Sanusi is said to be closely monitoring developments.

“The menteri besar remains committed to ensuring that the flood victims in Kedah receive swift and effective assistance.

“It is highly irresponsible to spread slander in such difficult times, regardless of the motive,” the statement concluded.

Meanwhile, the number of flood victims across seven districts relocated to 32 relief centres increased yesterday to 4,426 victims from 1,306 families, up from 3,831 individuals from 1,135 families earlier in the day.

The Public Infobanjir website of the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (JPS) reported that the number of river areas recording dangerous water levels in the state has decreased from nine to seven.