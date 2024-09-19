KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — Three suspects in a sodomy case arrested during the recent Op Global will be charged at the Seremban Sessions Court today.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the suspects would be charged under Sections 14(a) and 14 (b) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 (Act 792).

“The first suspect will face five charges, one under Section 14 (b) and four more under Section 14(a).

“The second suspect will be charged with six counts under Section 14(a) and the third suspect will face three charges under Section 14(a),” he said when contacted yesterday.

Last week, the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department raided 20 charity homes in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan associated with GISB Holdings and rescued 402 children and teenagers, consisting of 201 boys and 201 girls aged from one to 17. — Bernama