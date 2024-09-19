KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — The number of flood evacuees across three affected states increased to 4,223 this morning, with all of them housed in 42 temporary relief centres (PPS), compared to 3,560 people in 34 centres last night.

Kedah, the hardest-hit state so far, saw an increase from 2,882 evacuees last night to 3,441 from 978 families this morning, an addition of 559 individuals.

According to the latest report from the Disaster Info of the Social Welfare Department (JKM), the affected districts are Kubang Pasu with 704 evacuees, Pendang (429), Kulim (86), Pokok Sena (773), Kuala Muda (131), Kota Setar (1,205), and Bandar Baharu (113). All the evacuees are being sheltered at 28 PPS.

Meanwhile, the Public Infobanjir website of the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (JPS) reported that the number of rivers at danger levels in the state decreased from ten to seven yesterday.

The seven rivers are Sungai Padang Terap, Kepala Batas; Sungai Bata, Kampung Bata; Sungai Laka, Kampung Padang Pasir (Kubang Pasu); Sungai Anak Bukit, Taman Aman; Sungai Anak Bukit at the TAR Bridge (Kota Setar); Sungai Titi Kerbau, Kubur Panjang (Pendang); and Sungai Perik in Kampung Perik (Padang Terap).

In Perlis, the number of flood evacuees increased to 152 individuals from 49 families, compared to 59 from 20 families last night.

Perlis Civil Defence Force (APM) director, Lt Col (PA) Mohd Izaimi Md Daud, stated that 47 evacuees are housed at the Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Dato Ahmad Musa PPS, 42 at SK Kubang Gajah, 33 at SK Arau, and 30 at SK Sena in Kangar.

Several areas in Arau and Kangar were also flooded this morning due to rain and high tides last night.

In Penang, the number of flood evacuees rose to 630 individuals from 173 families, up from 619 last night.

According to the Penang Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, all evacuees are sheltered at 10 PPS across Seberang Perai Utara, Seberang Perai Tengah, and Seberang Perai Selatan.

Seberang Perai Utara remains the most affected district with 443 evacuees, followed by Seberang Perai Tengah with 125, and Seberang Perai Selatan with 62. — Bernama