KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — Malaysian airports served 8.7 million air passengers in August, a 12.7 per cent growth from the 7.7 million passengers recorded in August 2023, reflecting continued robust growth across both international and domestic sectors.

However, on a month-on-month (m-o-m) basis, air traffic decreased 1.5 per cent from 8.8 million passengers in July 2024, according to a Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) statement today.

“Despite a modest monthly decline, the strong year-on-year (y-o-y) growth underscores the sector’s robust recovery.

“With restored international seat capacity, visa exemptions for key markets, and the introduction of new routes, we are optimistic about achieving Mavcom’s full-year passenger forecast,” said Mavcom executive chairman Datuk Seri Saripuddin Kasim.

Mavcom noted that this growth was primarily driven by a surge in international travel, fuelled by the expansion of the international routes and the introduction of new flights.

New routes introduced in August include flights from Kuala Lumpur to Ningbo, Karipur, and Guwahati, as well as from Kota Kinabalu to Ningbo and Bali.

Additionally, it said the introduction of visa exemptions for tourists from China and India, along with these new connections, has significantly boosted international traffic, bringing August 2024’s figures to reach 90.2 per cent of the traffic levels recorded in August 2019, with international routes leading the recovery.

Mavcom said domestic air passenger traffic in August 2024 accounted for 48.6 per cent of the total, which stood at 4.2 million passengers.

“This marked a slight 1.3 per cent m-o-m decline from July 2024 but a 2.2 per cent y-o-y increase from August 2023, reaching 84.7 per cent of August 2019’s five million traffic,” it shared.

Mavcom also reported that international air passenger traffic made up 51.4 per cent of the total, with 4.5 million air travellers in August 2024, comprising 2.3 million international non-Asean regions and 2.2 million Asean region passengers.

“The international non-Asean region saw the highest growth, with a 34.6 per cent y-o-y increase. Overall, total international air passenger traffic rose by 1.7 per cent m-o-m and by a substantial 24.7 per cent y-o-y, reaching 96.1 per cent of August 2019’s levels, indicating a near-complete recovery,” it noted.

Mavcom further highlighted that major airports experienced positive growth in air passenger traffic compared to August 2023.

Kuala Lumpur International Airport recorded a 20.1 per cent y-o-y expansion, Penang International Airport saw an 11.9 per cent rise, Langkawi International Airport grew by 8.3 per cent, while Senai International Airport and Kota Kinabalu International Airport posted increases of 4.4 per cent and 9.0 per cent, respectively.

Meanwhile, Mavcom said year-to-date figures show that international passengers at Kuching International Airport experienced significant growth, with a 25 per cent y-o-y increase.

It added that for the eight months of 2024, total air passenger traffic reached 64.1 million passengers, in line with its forecast, with international traffic remaining the key driver, constituting 51.4 per cent of the total traffic, while domestic traffic accounted for 48.6 per cent. — Bernama