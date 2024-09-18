SEREMBAN, Sept 18 — A man was killed, a woman was seriously injured and two others were hurt following an accident involving 10 vehicles, including two lorries carrying stones, at Lingkaran Tengah Seremban near a Caltex petrol station today.

Negeri Sembilan Fire and Rescue Department operations commander Hamlan Ishak said the man, believed to be in his 40s, was pronounced dead due to severe head and body injuries.

“A team of five firefighters from the Seremban Fire and Rescue Station, along with one fire engine, was immediately dispatched to the scene after receiving a call about the incident at 1.28pm.

“It took two hours to extricate the deceased victim, who was trapped under a lorry, with the help of a crane. The accident involved several cars, including an Axia, a Proton Saga, Perodua Myvi, Proton Persona, Nissan X-Trail, Perodua Kancil, Honda City and Mitsubishi Triton,” he told Bernama.

He said the lorry drivers sustained only minor injuries.

The injured were taken to Hospital Tuanku Ja’afar here. — Bernama