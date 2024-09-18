KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — Malaysia appeared yesterday before the French Supreme Court in Paris to reinforce its sovereignty and interests against claims made by individuals purporting to be descendants of the Sulu Sultanate regarding Sabah.

In a statement today, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Legal Affairs and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said stated that the court convened to address objections raised by these so-called heirs against the Paris Court of Appeal’s decision of June 6, 2023.

Last year, the Paris Court of Appeal upheld Malaysia’s right to challenge the ruling by Dr Gonzalo Stampa, who had previously made an erroneous jurisdictional decision.

Azalina noted that this decision has allowed Malaysia to protect its interests globally.

She also said that on September 6, 2024, the Dutch Supreme Court ruled in favour of Malaysia, dismissing the appeal filed by the concerned parties.

“Malaysia will continue to contest the Sulu claims in other jurisdictions, including Spain and Luxembourg,” she said in the statement.

The Malaysian government remains committed to safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty, security, and interests at all times, Azalina added.

Dr Stampa had been issued a ‘Final Award’ totalling US$14.9 billion (RM62.59 billion) against Malaysia. The country is pursuing all legal avenues to annul this ruling in courts in Spain, France, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands.

On March 14, 2023, the Paris Court of Appeal upheld a suspension order obtained by Malaysia on July 12, 2022, which prevented the enforcement of Stampa’s ruling.

As a result, the suspension order against the enforcement of the ruling remains in place.