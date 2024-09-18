BEIJING, Sept 18 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia will undertake a state visit to China from tomorrow to Sept 22 at the invitation of President Xi Jinping.

Wisma Putra said this will be His Majesty’s maiden state visit to China since ascending the throne on Jan 31, 2024, symbolising the robust state of bilateral relations between Malaysia and China that have continued to grow since its elevation to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2013.

His Majesty will be accompanied by Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook, Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming, Foreign Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Amran Mohamed Zain, and senior officials from Istana Negara and relevant ministries and agencies.

“His Majesty will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, followed by an audience with Xi. The President of China will host a state banquet in honour of His Majesty.

“His Majesty has also consented to grant an audience to Premier Li Qiang,” Wisma Putra said in a statement today.

His Majesty is also scheduled to attend the naming ceremony of the Chair of Malay Studies at Beijing Foreign Studies University in His Majesty’s honour and engage with the Malaysian diaspora during the visit.

According to Wisma Putra, His Majesty’s visit provides an excellent opportunity for both sides to reaffirm a shared commitment to ensuring that Malaysia-China relations continue to remain forward-looking, dynamic, and prosperous for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries based on mutual respect and trust.

“It also coincides with the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Malaysia and China. Besides exchanges of high-level visits, a number of official programmes have also been initiated including the issuance of commemorative stamps and coins, as well as the publication of a coffee table book on June 19, 2024 in Kuala Lumpur during the visit of Li to Malaysia,” the statement said.

The commemorative coins issued to mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Malaysia and the People’s Republic of China. — Picture courtesy of Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Dinners in celebration of the 50th anniversary were also held on May 31 in Beijing and June 19 in Kuala Lumpur.

In 2023, China retained its place as Malaysia’s largest trading partner for 15 consecutive years, with a total trade of RM450.84 billion (US$98.90 billion), contributing 17.1 per cent of Malaysia’s global trade.

Trade has continued to grow with the first half of 2024 recording a value of RM234.09 billion (US$49.53 billion) compared to RM214.87 billion (US$48.21 billion) for the corresponding period of 2023.

In the first quarter of 2024, a total of 24 manufacturing projects were approved with investments totalling RM3.4 billion (US$717.7 million). — Bernama





