KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim’s personal medical team rendered emergency care to two motorcyclists involved in an accident on Jalan Sultan Ismail today.

A post on Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar's Facebook page detailed that an emergency medical specialist, along with paramedics and emergency medical technicians, was escorting the King when the accident occurred.

“Upon witnessing the accident, the doctor and His Majesty's personal medical team immediately administered emergency treatment to the two men involved,” the statement said.

It was confirmed that one of the victims was transported to Hospital Kuala Lumpur (HKL) for further care via the King’s personal ambulance.

The statement also highlighted that Sultan Ibrahim's private ambulance is outfitted with advanced clinical equipment, including a life support machine, a ventilator, an automated external defibrillator (AED), and an automatic breathing apparatus.

It is also stocked with tools for burn treatment and emergency road accident care.