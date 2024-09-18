KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — The Kelantan government is closely monitoring a school and two charitable homes operated by Global Ikhwan Service and Business Holdings (GISBH) in the state.

According to Utusan Malaysia, Committee for Islamic Development, Dakwah, Information, and International Relations chairman Mohd Asri Mat Daud said that the school, which is located in Pasir Puteh, is registered with the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM).

Meanwhile, the charitable homes are located in Kota Baru and Pasir Puteh, he added.

“At present, the state government has not received any criminal complaints or reports of misconduct related to GISBH. However, enforcement officers from the Kelantan Department of Islamic Affairs (Jaheaik) have been directed to conduct ongoing monitoring.

“This action follows national concerns regarding child trafficking and exploitation linked to the company,” he told reporters after the Kelantan state government exco meeting at the Kota Darulnaim Complex in Kota Baru today.

Mohd Asri also said that, in addition to the school and charitable homes, GISBH owns several business premises across the state.

These include four restaurants — two in Kota Baru and one each in Gua Musang and Tumpat.

“Additionally, GISBH runs four business premises in Kota Baru and Gua Musang, providing services such as bakeries and laundries.

“The state government cannot conduct raids or inspections on GISBH-related premises without specific complaints,” he was quoted as saying.

As such, Mohd Asri explained that the state government has instructed Jaheaik and relevant district councils to monitor GISBH-related premises until further instructions are received from the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

“Monitoring has been ongoing since issues related to GISBH began to surface, particularly over the past two days.

“We always take PDRM’s advice into account and remain prepared. However, it is important to understand that without complaints, we cannot carry out arbitrary raids,” he added.